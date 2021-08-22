Well wishers advise Yusuf Buhari, Zahra Bayero against third party interference

Friends and associates of the first family on Sunday advised the newly wedded Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari and Zahra Nasiru Bayero, not to allow any third party interference their marriage.

Some of the guests, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the wedding reception, which was held at the Banquet Hall, the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said third party would bring disharmony the union.

The wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, who proposed a toast at the event, prayed the almighty God to grant the couple life, good health and success every aspect of their endeavours.

Former first lady, Mrs Turai Yar`Adua, advised them to always imbibe the teachings of the holy prophet of God their marriage, which encourages justice and fairness to one and other.

Also speaking, former first lady,  Mrs Patience Jonathan, who prayed for the couple to have a everlasting marital life and good health, urged them not to involve a third party their affairs.

Jonathan,  however, said women were better position to sustain their marriage.

”Marriage patience and endurance, especially from the woman because most cases, it a woman that holds the marriage.

” No matter happens between them, they should come together and solve it without a third party, ” she said.

The first lady of the Gambia, Mrs Fatumatu Adama Baro, charged the new couple to patient and tolerate one and other.

 On her part, the former Nigerien first lady Mrs Malika Issoufou, prayed to almighty Allah to bless the marriage with good health, mutual respect and healthy children.

Speaking on behalf of the governors wives, the wife of Ekiti State governor and Chairperson, Governors Wives Forum, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, advised the couple not to allow interference their marriage.

Mrs Fayemi, however, used the medium to wish the newly wedded a happy married life. (NAN)

