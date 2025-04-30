We’ll welcome Ibori to APC – Oborevwori

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will welcome former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, into the party’s fold.

By Edeki Igafe

Oborevwori who recently defected to the party from the Peoples Democratic Party, made the remarks during the vigil mass held in honour of the former deputy governor of the state, Prof Amos Utuama.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mass was held on Wednesday at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who stressed the need for unity among the Urhobo political class, highlighted the selfless contributions of the transited former deputy governor.

“I am very happy to be here today, seeing this large gathering for one man.

The preaching today is not about the dead, it is about the living.

“There are many things our former deputy governor did while he was alive. I will mention just a few key ones.

“He donated the land allocated to him in Asaba while he was deputy governor to the Catholic Church.

“He also contributed to building of the church. To me, that is a kingdom investment,” he said.

Oborevwori prayed that the passing of the deceased would bring peace and unity to Ughelli South and the entire Urhobo ethnic group.

In his exhortation, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Warri, Most Rev. Anthony Ewherido, affirmed that the late Prof. Amos Utuama lived an impactful life in both the church and the society.

Ewherido condoled with the family, urging them to uphold the legacies of their father which were: godliness, humility, charity and selflessness.

The bishop described the death of a Christian as a transition to eternal glory and reminded everyone of the need to accept Christ while alive to enjoy eternity after the physical death.

He also called for continued unity among the political class for the peace and development of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Ovie Utuama, son of the deceased, appreciated all for their support and requested prayers for the family during this difficult period. (NAN)