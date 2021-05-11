We’ll tackle attacks on security personnel with overwhelming force – FG

May 11, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News 0



The Federal Government has vowed to tackle those launching deadly attacks on the nation’s personnel with overwhelming force.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said this on in Lagos at a meeting with Online Publishers.

He said the growing dangerous trend was a declaration of war against the nation which would resisted force.

“Soldiers as well as police, customs and other agents have been killed and maimed in parts of the country in this growing trend of targeting forces.

“I want to say unequivocally, that any attack on our men and is an attack on the state and a declaration of war against the nation.

“It follows, therefore, that this will countered with overwhelming force,’’ he said.

“When those whose responsibility it is to protect us are themselves being subjected to mindless attacks, it can only one reason only: To instill fear and evoke a sense of pervasive insecurity among the people.

“Whether known or unknown gunmen, those engaging  in this dastardly act will pay dearly actions.”

Mohammed said the security challenges confronting the nation were systemic.

He said in addition to kinetic efforts, the government was embarking on various non-kinetic measures to most effectively tackle the challenges.

He recalled that his ministry on April 8,  held a Town Hall Meeting on security in Kaduna which came out with an implementable 10-point agenda.

Mohammed said the recommendations from the meeting included, political restructuring instead of separation, qualitative and compulsory primary education all children of school age.

He said the meeting also resolved on state police, expansion, retraining of military, police and security agencies as well as providing them with modern equipment.

The meeting also resolved on Local Government autonomy as well as constitutional role of maintaining peace and security for traditional rulers within domain.

He said it was also recommended that ranches, grazing reserves should be established with modern amenities to check the trans-humans of the herders and farmers-herdsmen clashes.

The minister  said  resolutions  from the town hall meeting had been taken to the Council for considerations. (NAN)

Tags: , , ,