We’ll sustain onslaught against bandits in Katsina — COAS

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has assured that the soldiers would continue onslaught against bandits until they eliminated them to enable Nigerians live in peace.

By Zubairu Idris



He stated this while speaking to Journalists, after he paid an operational visit to the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Natsinta, Katsina, on Wednesday.

Lt.-Gen. Olufemi was received by the 17 Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Babatunde Omopariola.

He said: “I am on operational visit to the 17 Brigade, the essence is to appraise their operational activities, look at their challenges and see how fast we can address them, so that they can do the job we assigned them to do very well.”

The COAS revealed that the troops have recorded successes, that was why he was in Katsina to charge them to do more in the fight against banditry.

“You will agree with me that the Brigade has been doing well.

“I have come to urge and charge them to do more, so that we can eliminate all these bandits from the state, for us to have a safer state to live in,” he said

He reiterated that his simple message to the soldiers was for them to sustain the fight until they eliminated the bandits.

“Our core responsibility as soldiers is to defend Nigeria, and within that ambit, it is important for us to eliminate all the bandits within this area, so that Nigerians can have a place to live in,” he stressed. (NAN)