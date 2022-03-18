We’ll sustain inter-agency synergy to secure Kano State – CP

By Zubairu Idris

The Kano State Police Command has pledged to continue working with other security agencies to protect residents’ lives and property.



The State Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Samaila Shuaibu-Dikko, made the pledge when the new Area Controller, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kano/Jigawa Command, Mr Mohammed Umar, paid him a courtesy visit on Friday in Kano.



He promised to continuously give all the necessary support and cooperation to customs, to enable them discharge their duties effectively.



“We are working excellently with all the sister agencies and that has resulted in the relative peace being enjoyed in the state.



“We will continue to partner with you, both formally and informally, to ensure a safer and more secured Kano State.



“You will have our full support and cooperation,” the CP assured.



Earlier, the customs Area Controller, Mr Mohammed Umar, told the CP that he was in his office to solicit for the support and cooperation of the police.



“We are one family. We must recognize the fact that we were extracted from the police, and we cannot do without the police,” he said.



In a related development, the new Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr Muazu Abdulrazaq, also paid a similar visit to the CP.

Abdulrazaq said that they needed each other to achieve their goals.

He said, “days of rivalry among security agencies are over, hence the need for more synergy and cooperation.” (NAN)

