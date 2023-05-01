We’ll sustain improvement in workers’ welfare- Gov Yahaya

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has pledged to continue to improve the wellbeing and welfare of workers in the state if sworn-in for his second term in office.

Yahaya stated this in Gombe on Monday while delivering a speech at the 2023 International Workers’ Day commemoration in the state.

He said workers’ welfare and wellbeing had been prioritised under his administration in view of the fact that they were key stakeholders in the administration of the affairs of state.

Yahaya who was represented by his deputy, Manassah Jatau, said the day was to celebrate and also reflect on the numerous contributions of workers to the socio-economic development of the state.

“Having given us the mandate for the next four years, we will improve on what had been done.

“I assure you of my administration’s commitment to provide socio-economic infrastructure to improve the wellbeing of our people,” he said.

The governor commended the leadership style of labour leaders in the state which had led to harmonious working relations between Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the state government for the benefit of all citizens.

He reiterated that the day was significant as it provided workers, employers and employees the opportunity to rub minds on successes and challenges towards the enhancement of industrial peace, harmony and growth in the nation.

He, therefore appealed to the newly elected labour leaders in the state to support the state government in its efforts to improve on the wellbeing of workers and the citizens of the state.

Earlier, NLC Gombe State Chapter Chairman, Yusuf Bello said the theme of the day was apt in view of the numerous challenges being faced by Nigerian workers such as poor remuneration, non-payment of gratuities, death benefits, cash crunch and fuel scarcity.

Bello commended the state government for implementing the N30, 000 minimum wage, prompt payment of salary, allowances and pension to civil servants and retirees.

However, the chairman appealed to the state government to look into the implementation of minimum wage for local government employees as well as the outstanding balance to some ministries in the state service.

“ Gratuity is the last hope of a civil servant, we appeal to you to continue the good work you have been doing to pensioners in the state by releasing more funds to settle the outstanding arrears of gratuity in the state and local government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the commemoration is “Workers’ Right and Socio-Economic Justice.”(NAN)