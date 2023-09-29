We’ll support and empower women in the mining sector- Governor Adeleke 

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has expressed commitment to supporting and empowering women in the mining sector.

The Governor made this known on Wednesday at the Gold and Gemstone Conference and Exhibition (GGCE, 2023) at African Gemstone and Jewellery Conference Centre, Lagos.

Represented by the Special Adviser, Mining and Mineral Matters, Prof Lukman Jimoda, the Governor noted that the inclusion and empowerment of women in the mining industry is not only essential for their own economic emancipation but also for the overall growth and prosperity of our state and nation.

He maintained that the Osun state government under his watch is committed to promoting gender equality and the full participation of women in all sectors of the state’s economy.

He said “Osun State is one of the key states in Mineral Exploration and Mineral Processing. We have around 300 mining titles within the state. Out of these titles, Osun State has 6 mining titles (3 Mining and 3 Exploration Leases). Our state also has other 13 licences across other states which include Kogi, Kwara, Oyo, Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger states. We are also at the tail end of converting our exploration leases to mining leases. At the end of the exercise, our State will be having 42 Mining Leases and 2 Exploration Leases.

“It is now crystal clear that our State is one of the strongest states in the mining industry. Our state is presently working toward engaging our women in Cooperative exploration and finally Buying Centres. This will be an attempt to finally empower our women. The inclusion and empowerment of women in this critical industry are not only essential for their own economic emancipation but also for the overall growth and prosperity of our state and nation.

“My administration is committed to promoting gender equality and the full participation of women in all sectors of our state’s economy.

“We firmly believe that empowering women in mining is not just a matter of equity; it is also a strategic imperative for sustainable development. While we acknowledge the challenges that women in mining often face, such as limited access to resources, education, and opportunities, we also recognize the incredible resilience, resourcefulness, and determination that they bring to this industry. It is our responsibility to create an enabling environment that harnesses the talents and potential of our women miners.

“Under my leadership, Osun State has taken significant steps to support women in mining. We have initiated programs to provide training, access to modern technology, and financial assistance to women miners. These efforts are aimed at improving their working conditions, enhancing their safety, and increasing their productivity.

“We understand that the journey toward gender equality in mining cannot be undertaken by the government alone. We call upon the private sector, civil society organizations, development partners, and the international community to join hands with us in supporting women in mining. Investment in this sector is not just an investment in women; it is an investment in the sustainable development of our state.”

Governor Adeleke also expressed commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment in Osun State adding that his administration is determined to break down barriers and create pathways for women to thrive in the mining industry and beyond.

“We look forward to fruitful discussions, valuable insights, and concrete recommendations emerging from this seminar, which will undoubtedly contribute to our collective efforts in advancing the cause of “Women in Mining,” Governor Adeleke added.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

