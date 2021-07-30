We’ll stop revenue leakage, says Kogi internal revenue boss

Kogi Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has vowed to stop revenue leakage in the state.

Alhaji Yusufu Abubakar, Acting Chairman of KGIRS, said this at a parley with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi State council, on Friday in Lokoja.

Abubakar said since he assumed office on Dec. 31, 2020, his focus had been on how to stop leakage and enhance the revenue of the state.

“We have been battling to fix things aright, to see how we can change the trajectory, change the focus of what we have been doing at Kogi Internal Revenue Service,” said Abubakar.

He said the Service had decided to automate tax payment, vehicle registration, licensing and renewal in the state to check fraudulent activities.

“We want a situation whereby the shop owner that is directly opposite the Revenue House does not actually need to go to the bank next street for him to make payments.

“As we speak we have engaged a partner for us to be able to automate all our processes of assessment and collection which takes the bulk of what we do.

“And all I would say now is, I believe within the next 90 days we should be able to achieve at the very least, 50 per cent to 70 per cent of automating our processes,” he said.

According to him, every owner of motor vehicle will be able to sit down in the comfort of his house and assess a particular link and be able to renew the documents of his vehicle.

“We are also looking at a situation whereby the person that wants to register a new vehicle could also go to our link and choose the plate number and tell us where to deliver it,” he said. (NAN)

