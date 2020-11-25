We’ll soon witness ‘unprecedented defections’ to APC – Interim Chairman

By Haruna Salami

The chairman, All Progressive Congress, APC Caretaker, Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni has assured APC Senate caucus that the party will soon witness “unprecedented defections” into it.

Mr. Buni stated this Wednesday during a meeting between the party leadership and the APC Senate Caucus at the National Assembly.

Obviously basking in the euphoria of the recent defection of the Governor of Ebonyi state from PDP to APC and Senator Elisha Abbo representing Adamawa North into the party Wednesday, Buni said “many others have indicated interests to either return or join the party”.

“In fact, I want to assure you all that APC will soon shock Nigeria’s political space with massive and unprecedented defections ever witnessed in the political history of our great country, and by the grace of God, APC will undoubtedly remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

According to him the Caretaker Committee has worked assiduously to reconcile agrieved members.

“Today, we are proud to say that the conflicts in most, if not all of the states have been settled. The party now proudly parade political heavy weights in their respective states who have either returned to the party or freshly joined the party.

“We have the former Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Former PDP National chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade, several members of the national assembly, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, former Head of service of the federation, Mr Danladi Kifasi, Sen. Isa Hamma Misau, Alhaji Salisu Takai among others.

“Our recent big catch of …no less personality than the Executive Governor of Ebonyi state, His Excellency Mr Dave Umahi and several legislators of the state assembly are indeed great milestones in our restoration process. Many others have indicated interests to either return or join the party.

“Similarly, your support to government from 2019 to date has been exemplary. The timely confirmation of ministers and other requests by Mr. President as well as, your commitment to ensuring early passage of the budget further demonstrates the cordial and excellent relationship maintained between the legislative and executive arms of government. Let me also reassure you that you will always enjoy the support of the party.

He registered the profound gratitude of the Caretaker Committee to President Muhammadu Buhari for the support and cooperation received from him.