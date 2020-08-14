We’ll run transparent, ICT driven NASS – Clerk

By Haruna Salami

The Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Arc. Ojo Amos Olatunde has promised to run the affairs of NASS in the most transparent, accountable manner with zero tolerance for corruption.

He gave the assurance when he received a delegation from Yiaga Africa in Abuja on Friday.

“ICT development, establishment of e-library and capacity building programmes will be pursued vigorously for the benefit of lawmakers and all relevant staff and aides, while provision of desktop computers and laptops are being planned for staff. We are resolved never to neglect our responsibilities and pursue our core mandate to logical conclusions.

“We are poised to improve public accessibility to the lawmaking process through our website and social media platforms as well as increased public into legislative environment”, Olatunde said.

The CNA then expressed his appreciation to Yiaga Africa for it’s good intention in identifying with the National Assembly.

“The National Assembly’s bureaucracy shares some commonalities with Yiaga Africa in the protection of our nation’s democratic values of pluralism, accountability and transparency”, Olatunde said.

Earlier, Samson Itodo of Yiaga Africa called on the Clerk to promote “openness, citizens access and participation in the lawmaking process of the National Assembly”.

He added that his organization carried out “scorecard of the 8th National Assembly and hope to embark on mid-term assessment of the 9th National Assembly next year.

In another development, the CNA assured National Youth Service Corps, NYSC members serving in the National Assembly that they will be considered for permanent employment whenever the National Assembly Service Commission will be recruiting staff.

This happened after some select members of the Corps also paid a courtesy visit on him Friday.