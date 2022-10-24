We’ll run issue-based, peaceful campaigns – governorship candidate

By Peter Amine

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, says he and his team will run issue-based and non-violent campaigns as they solicit the peoples votes.

Yilwatda, the immediate past Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner in Benue, stated this in an interaction with newsmen on Monday in Jos.

The governorship candidate said that his campaigns would focus on what he intended to do rather than dissipating energy on discussing other political parties.

“If you check, right from the time I was contesting the primary election, I based my campaign on issues on how I intend to transform the state.

“We are changing the narrative on the Plateau by making significant changes on how politics should be played, and we said our politics is non-violent.

“From the approach we have adopted, you can see that we do not discuss or insult others in the course of our campaigns.

“We discuss issues; we are not bothered about what other political parties are doing because we are selling our ideas to the people, so that they will believe in us.

“That is what the focus is; sell our ideas to the people to get them to believe what we are doing and get Plateau people to also have a political ideology,’’ he stated.

Yilwatda noted that they intended to hold a town hall meeting, where they would address tribal leaders as well as different social groups.

The governorship candidate pointed out the party would ensure that every facet of the society was captured in the course of selling their agenda to the people.

He reiterated their resolve to educate the people on what they stood for, what they would do, what they had done and what they intended to do.

“I want to create a social revolution in the state and a situation that people will believe in my ideology that will help the people to hold me responsible for what I have been preaching to them.

“I want to create that social movement within the state, so that people will believe in my ideology irrespective of tribe and religion.

“I want our people to realise that humanity is above everything; humanity is above our tribal and religious sentiments,” he said.

Yilwatda stated that they would make sure that people in the rural communities got to hear them, adding that such informed their decision to go to polling units to talk to the people.

According to him, the APC will go to all the 17 local government councils in Plateau to sit with people and let them know why they should vote for him as their governor. (NAN)

