We’ll reposition NAN for greater height – MD

The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Ali Muhammad Ali, has reiterated the determination to reposition the agency to attain a greater height.

Ali said this in Abuja, in his remark at the 60th birthday and retirement party for a Deputy Director NAN Library, Mrs Liza Orakwe, on Tuesday.

The managing director said that he was poised to see a better version of NAN, begining with operations to the welfare of the members of staff.

He also said the management was working toward making the work space conducive for improved productivity.

“I want to see a better version of NAN. There will be a retreat for management of NAN as part of efforts to reposition; and in the future, there would be an expansion to the zonal office.

“We intend to organise a retreat for the general staff but as a result of logistic reason we will postpone the one for the general staff.

“Next year things will change positively “And I want you, staff to be part of this history,” he said.

He said that there was a new dawn in NAN, stressing that there was the need to bury 2023 and move with 2024.

“The multimedia was asking me what is my New Year resolution? But I told them that New Year resolution is only made when you know that you are doing things in the wrong way.

“But I would rather work towards a better me and in extension a better NAN in 2024, so that we leave all that happened in 2023 behind and forge ahead into the new year of 2024.

“Concerning welfare, we will make sure the staff get something for the festive season,” he said.

He said management was optimistic for a better package to enhance the welfare of the members of staff.

He promised to provide some Christmas incentives so that all staff would celebrate in joy.

While congratulating the retired deputy director, Ali said for the short time he had come in contact with her she had made an impression on him as a thorough bred professional.

He described Orakwe as a reliable and committed officer, who offered her best to NAN, while in service.

“The fact that colleagues are celebrating you like this speaks volumes of the kind of impactful life you lived while working in NAN.

“I celebrate you and wish you the best in life,” he said.

He noted that as a deputy director of NAN library, members of staff had acquired knowledge through her services.

The managing director, therefore, advised journalists to seek more knowledge through research and studying.

Ali also urged reporters to be wary of false stories that emanate from even credible quarters because of technological advancement.

“We should be careful of the social media because there is much false news going around, even in the BBC yesterday there was news that there was war but it was all false.

“Even in NAN in 2010, I was one of the persons that used a story from NAN in my former place of work, which was later discovered that the NAN portal was cloned, so we should be very careful because technology,” he said.

He said that there was the need to scrutinize and filter every information before publishing.

Also speaking, the Editor In Chief Mr Ephraim Sheyin, congratulated Orakwe on her retirement, describing her as a dedicated leader, who had impacted positively on everyone that passed through her.

Sheyin urged others members of staff to emulate the outgoing deputy director in her commitment to service, stressing that she had put her best to ensure the success and growth of her unit.

The editor in chief, who described retired officer as a practical person with the capacity to call a spade a spade, lauded her capacity to deliver on crucial assignments and wished her well in her future endeavours.

Earlier, other members of staff showered encomium on the retiring officer who according to them is a hardworking, humble cheerful woman, always ready to give anyone helping hand.

Responding, Orakwe commended the management for the kind gesture and the opportunity to have made a difference while in service.

She encouraged other members of staff to always put in their best and be disciplined always in discharging their duties.

“Today as I bow out of service, I am happy that I am leaving in good health, I want to appreciate your cooperation and support to succeed in my unit.

“I thank you all for the expression of kindness and love. I thank you for your prayers,” she said(NAN)

By Perpetual Onuegbu

