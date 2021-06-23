We’ll regulate drones to ensure safety and security, NCAA boss

June 23, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



The Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, said there was a need for strong regulatory framework deployment of drones to ensure safety and security.

Nuhu said this in his presentation themed, ‘Drone Essence, Growth and in Nigeria’ at the Airport Business Summit on Cargo&Aero Logistics and Drone Technology Expo, in Lagos .

He said the huge demand for drones and the pace of development of the market was incredibly fast, hence the need for regulation.

He said drones were originally developed military and airspace , but were now being used for monitoring change, goods delivery, search and rescue operations, filming agricultural surveillance and so on.

Nuhu said the NCAA and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) would synergise with the government and stakeholders to mitigate risks to national security and public safety, posed by people who were wrongly deploying drones.

“Drones can be referred to as the following; Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UASs).

“Drones have a long and established history that dates back to centuries, but presently there a paradigm shift.

“Their original use was as a weapon in the form of remotely-guided aerial missile deployers. However, today, drones have found a wide range of applications for civilian use. Its essence can be described with one word ‘Versatility.’

“Currently, there a huge demand for drones. The pace of development of the drone market, both recreational and commercial incredibly fast,” Nuhu said.

According to the NCAA helmsman, there need for regulation of this versatile technology and will create a level playing field for RPAS/UAV operators.

“Safety is key to the Nigerian Airspace System. Our goal for unmanned aircraft and total integration of safety and security is a shared responsibility for stakeholders and UAV operators.

“We must ensure that the Nigerian Airspace safe and that the benefits of UAV operations are well understood and implemented.

“I have no doubt that the current legal framework and collaboration with operators, stakeholders and Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) will a robust structure and system regulation of drone operation and its structured growth in Nigeria,” Nuhu said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,