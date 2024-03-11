We’ll reduce road crashes in Ogun through radar gun technology – FRSC

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, has reiterated its readiness to reduce road crashes on the highway in the state, using the radar gun technology.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Anthony Uga, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.



According to him, the radar gun, which monitors the speed of vehicles, will be used to drastically reduce road crashes in the state.

He, therefore, reiterated the command’s resolve to embark on training and retraining of its personnel on the proper handling of the gadget.



“FRSC has ready acquired the radar gun and will soon be calibrated and put into use to track speeding vehicles.



“We want to caution motorists against speeding and urge them to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations, as any erring driver will face the wrath of the law,” he said.



The sector commander identified speeding as one of the major factors contributing to accidents in the state.

Uga said that FRSC would embark on advocacy visits to churches, mosques and motor parks on the dangers of speeding. (NAN)

By Ige Adekunle