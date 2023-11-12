We’ll protest NWC’s rejection of new national secretary – says PDP group

By Naomi Sharang

The Arewa PDP Support group, a political pressure group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened a peaceful protest over the failure of the party to recognise Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the new National Secretary of the party.

A statement signed on Saturday in Abuja by Yahaya Salisu, National Coordinator and Desmond Minakaro, National Secretary of the group said the call for Udeh-Okoye’s recognition was for the interest of justice.

A Federal High sitting in Enugu State had in October ordered the PDP to replace Sen. Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary and as such Sunday Udeh-Okoye was proposed as his replacement.

Anyanwu’s replacement was based on his involvement in the governorship election in Imo, but until now, the NWC had yet to obey the order of the court on the issue.

The group said that its members from the 19 Northern States and the FCT have resolved to ensure that the order of the court was obeyed or its members would protest.

“We thereby issue a five-day, ultimatum to the NWC to obey the court order and inaugurate Sunday Udeh- Okoye, please in the interest of the party or we may be forced to occupy Wadata Plaza until the right thing is done,” he said.

The statement quoted the group’s coordinator, Salisu as urging the acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, to in the spirit of justice, obey the existing court order and convene an NWC meeting and swear in Udeh-Okoye.

Salisu said that the party was not for few individuals but for every registered member and as such, its integrity must be protected.

“Damagun is a peace loving democrat and a beneficiary of a court order which sacked the former National Chairman Sen. Ayu, that led to him occupying his present position.

“For the benefit of doubt, if the public can recall, sometime in October 2021, this same group, the Arewa PDP Support group, stood firm in support of a decision that led to the sack of former National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

“We also went further to canvass support for the same Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, on the belief that he was most favored from the South East zone, which led to him being elected into the position of National Secretary.

“It was this position he held until he willingly decided to join the Imo 2023 Governorship race.

“Naturally, he can not double as a Governorship candidate and at the same time the National Secretary of our great party, as confirmed and directed by the High Court.

“It was a court decision that paved the way to a convention that he benefitted from,” Salisu said.

The group noted that democracy was about the people and as such any decision taken must be in their favor.

“We will always stand in the side of truth in the overall interest of our party. This party should not be allowed to be hijacked by any few persons.

“It is very disheartening, that in spite of the choice of the PDP Southeast zonal Executive Committee to whom the position of National Secretary is zoned to replace the former National Secretary, Anyanwu, the party is yet to do the needful.

“Anyanwu is the Governorship candidate of the party in today’s (Saturday’s) Governorship election in Imo,” the statement read.

“Today, that similar court has asked him to stand down. The NWC should therefore, save us further embarrassment and please obey such an order by recognising Sunday Udeh- Okoye as the National Secretary of the party.” (NAN)

