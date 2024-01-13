We’ll protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic origins – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that the rights of all Nigerians, regardless of their religious and ethnic beliefs will be protected under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Shettima made the pledge in Lagos on Saturday at 6th Nigeria World Maulid Anniversary National Conference and special prayer organised by the Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya of Nigeria in honour of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

He told the gathering that President Tinubu was guided by the message of the day, and was committed to protecting the rights and freedom of all Nigerians, regardless of their beliefs.

“The teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serve as a compass guiding us through the complexities of a multicultural world.

” He (prophet Muhammad) left us a template to manage a diverse society fairly. He taught us ways to build peace and resolve conflicts through dialogue, through kindness and through tolerance.”

Delivering his keynote address on the theme, “Searching For A Compass In A Multicultural World,” Shettima expressed gratitude to Secretary General of the Ansariddeen Attijaniyya for the exemplary guidance and dedication to preserving moral values.

He called for accountability in deeds and actions, urging all individuals to uphold the Prophet’s message of fairness and inclusivity in their daily interactions.

“The teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) offer a beacon of light navigating the complexities of our multicultural world.

” The Holy Prophet left behind “a roadmap for managing diversity with fairness, building peace through dialogue, and resolving conflicts with kindness and tolerance.”

On challenges faced by the nation, Shettima acknowledged the burden of trust bestowed on President Tinubu by the Nigerian people.

Shettima, who called for reflection and prayer for the President and other leaders, urging all citizens to remember their purpose in a world filled with trials and distractions.

” On behalf of the President and Nigeria’s over 200 million people, we deeply appreciate the special prayer session held by the Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya, where the Quran was recited 4,444 times for Nigeria and its leader.

“In our diverse nation, it is our duty to ensure every Nigerian can practice their religion freely without fear or discrimination.

” We extend a hand of friendship to the Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya, commending your efforts in promoting peaceful coexistence among different religious communities.”

Shettima also spoke about the importance of internal transformation as a prerequisite for societal change.

” As Allah instructed in the Qur’an, we can only guarantee change in our condition if we change that which is within us.”

He urged all Nigerians to lead by example, recognising their intellectual, spiritual and moral capabilities.

” We are all in search of our roads to redemption. Here, we are offering to build a nation that upholds the dignity of each person, recognizes the rights of each group, and emphasizes the essence of tolerance.”

He urged Nigerians to join hands in the spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood in fulfilling the nation’s obligations to its people and embracing the Prophet’s timeless teachings.

“Our road to the place of hope is strewn with our commitment to building a nation with the bricks of compassion, justice, and fairness.

” The miracle of this dream rests on our adherence to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, and I urge all Nigerians to join us in the spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood on our long walk to fulfil our obligations to the people.”

Earlier, President General of Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen (Attijjaniyya), Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, implored Nigerians to support the Tinubu administration to move the country forward.

Specifically, the 14th Emir of Kano and Khalifa of Tijjaniyya in Nigeria called on politicians, the business community, religious scholars and traditional rulers to focus on Project Nigeria, and work towards rebuilding the nation.

“We are aware that you have taken over this country in a very difficult time, and at this time all Nigerians need to come behind you to end politics and face governance and move Nigeria forward.

“Every year on this occasion we try to complete at least 4,444 recitation of the Qur’an, with the sole intention of praying for the peace and stability of our country, for the protection of our leaders and our people.

“On behalf of the members of Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen I must recognize and acknowledge all the cooperation and support we have been receiving from the Federal Government, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and President Bola Tinubu.”

Sanusi particularly thanked the President and the Vice President for the donation of an edifice to the Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen (Attijjaniyya) in Abuja.

“We will not forget it. We pray to Allah to guide our leaders to give good direction so that they are able to implement policies that, as a nation, will move us forward,” he said.

Also, the International Secretary of Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen (Attijjaniyya) Worldwide, Sheikh Mohammed Lamin Inyass, stressed the need for unity among the Muslim community, adding that Islam commands all Muslims to honour humanity irrespective of tribe or religion.

According to him, a true Muslim is a brother to his fellow Muslim, irrespective of their sect or whatever understanding.

Dignitaries who attended the event include Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, National Secretary of Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen (Attijjaniyya), Yahaya Al-Qasim, former Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Mukhtar Mohammed; Sheikh Siraj Inyass and Sheikh Maulud Murtania.

Others are Sheikh Buba Inyass, Sheikh Tijjani Auwal, Khalifa Danlami Agege, Sheikh Adenekan Khulafa (South West), Sheikh Faruq Almiskinubillah, Sheikh Abdullahi Uwais, Khalifa Aminubillah Akoshole, Sheikh Nuruddeen Inyass, and Sheikh Shehi Maihula, among others. (NAN)

By Salisu Sani-Idris

