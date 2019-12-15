We’ll produce wanted Reps member – Gbajabiamila assures ICPC

The Speaker House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila has guaranteed that the lawmaker, declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Shehu Koko Mohammed, will appear before it on Monday, December 16th 2019.

Mohammed, who represents Koko/Besse Federal Constituency, had been declared wanted by the Commission.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the commission, Rasheedat Okoduwa made available to Newsdiaryonline on Sunday, said “Mohammed had failed to perfect his administrative bail and ignored the Commission’s invitations.”

It however said it would honour the intervention by the Speaker.

“The Commission accepts the assurance while it looks forward to seeing the Hon Member by Monday 16th December 2019.”