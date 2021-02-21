We’ll place merit above nepotism in teachers’ recruitment – Osun SUBEB Chairman

Mr Israel Famurewa, Chairman, Osun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), says government will ensure merit and create a level-playing field for all applicants in the ongoing teachers’ recruitment exercise in the state.

Famurewa , who spoke during a programme, organised by the by Ministry of Information and Civic Engagement on Sunday in Osogbo, said government would not allow any form of partiality in getting the best hands for the teaching profession in the state.

The SUBEB boss said that Gov. Gboyega Oyetola was not interested in favouritism or nepotism, but merit and professionalism in the running of the affairs of the state.

He said, “There is no gainsaying the fact that education remains the bedrock upon which all other societal structures are built and this has necessitated the need to structure it on quality background and value system.

“More importantly, the outbreak of COVID-19 has further compelled every responsible government to bring on board capable hands who are well rooted, not only in teaching skills, but also digital dynamics for better academic output.

“This is why the Oyetola-led administration will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that the state teachers’ recruitment exercise places premium on professionalism, expertise and refined competence”.

While appraising the general activities of government in the state, Famurewa said that Oyetola’s performance at the helm of affairs had been ‘marvelous and amazing’.

He described the governor as a discipline and virtuous man, saying that he had been managing the state’s resources efficiently.

“We are greatly inspired with his outstanding performance through his financial and managerial prowess without adding to the debt burden of the state, as confirmed by the National Debt Management Office.

“His vast experience, not only in the private sector but also in all facets of human life, has enabled him to drive his policies in conformity with people’s demands as well as with administrative thoroughness and scrutiny,” Famurewa said.

The SUBEB boss, however, appealed to the people of the state to remain resolute and continue to support the government in its quest at ensuring the development and economic growth of the state. (NAN)