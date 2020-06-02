We’ll pay you in 72 hours, Minister tells N-Power monitors

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq has assured that monitors of N-Power program, would be paid their March and April allowances within the next 72 hours.

The Minister who disclosed this on Tuesday, in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline, said that the delay in the payment was due to change in government policy of migration from the REMITA platform system to the GIFMIS system of payment.

“Monitors of N-Power are expected to receive alerts of their payments for the months of March and April, 2020 within the next 72 hours, while the process of May is on-going.

“All approvals have been made and processes for payment triggered.

“The delay for the payment was due to the change in Government Policy of migration from the REMITA platform system to the GIFMIS system of payment which requires offloading the beneficiaries into the new system before finally uploading, reviewing and final payment by the Social Investment Programme (SIP).”

The Minister regrets any inconveniences caused by this delay towards the payment of the Monitors of N-Power, who have proven their mantle as patriotic Nigerians.

“I assure all beneficiaries that GIFMIS is already uploading beneficiaries into the system and hopefully within the next 72 hours, all beneficiaries will start to receive their alerts” she assured.

Related