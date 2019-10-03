We’ll partner with GOCOP to promote credible online journalism — Marketing/Communications Managers

As part of the several activities lined up for its third annual conference holding on Friday, October 4, the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) organised a pre-conference lunch and interactive session with leading lights in the marketing and communications sectors.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN), Mr. Israel Jaiye Opayemi, while thanking GOCOP for hosting the robust interactive session, called on the association to distinguish itself from charlatans and quacks operating as journalists in the online space.

According to Opayemi, who is also the MD/Chief Strategist, Chain Reactions Nigeria, GOCOP must create a clear identity to be able to lead and set the pace.

He said: “You must distinguish yourselves as experienced and seasoned journalists. And to be able to do this effectively, you must create a clear identity to enable you lead in your profession. This identity will help separate you from the many charlatans and blackmailers parading the online space as journalists.”

Opayemi, who said he was impressed with the quality of seasoned journalists who are members of GOCOP, also called on the association to help fight fake news, which he described as a deadly scourge that must be contained by real journalists.

Also speaking at the event, which held on Thursday, October 3 at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, the Head, PR/Media Relations at Access Bank, Mr. Abdul Imoyo, commended GOCOP for changing the face of journalism online.

An elated Imoyo further urged GOCOP to keep setting standards in online journalism, adding that the association had been formidable since inception and doing great online.

He said: “Access Bank is proud of GOCOP and will continue to support you in our own little way because we are impressed with what you are doing.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Mr. Olusegun McMedal, pledged the association’s support to GOCOP.

He said: “We will work with GOCOP because you need this kind of partnerships to stimulate growth. I also agree with my colleagues that you need a strong and clear identity as an association that is destined for greatness.”

Mr. Austen Osokpor, the Head of Media Relations Unit of EcoBank, called on GOCOP to help stop the activities of blackmailers masquerading as journalists online.

He said: “We have too many quacks online; GOCOP should help us in kicking out these blackmailers, who are constantly giving a very bad image to online journalism. Our bank is willing to work with you in ridding the online space of these bad eggs.”

Meanwhile, earlier in his welcome address, the President of GOCOP, Dotun Oladipo, thanked all the invited guests for gracing the event, promising that the association looks forward to working with willing partners in the fields of marketing and communications for the good of the profession.

The Vice President of the association, Maureen Chigbo, coordinated the business lunch.