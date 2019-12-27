We’ll observe integrity of Guinea Bissau’s presidential election – AU

The African Union (AU) Commission on Friday reiterated its readiness to effectively observe the integrity of Guinea Bissau’s upcoming presidential election, which is slated to be held on Dec. 29.

“Being present in Guinea Bissau since Dec. 22, 2019, the AU Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) will observe and assess the Dec. 29, 2019 presidential elections with a view to contributing to the peacefulness, transparency, and integrity of the election,” the 55-member pan African bloc said in a statement on Friday.

The pan African bloc also disclosed the arrival of Sao Tome and Principe’s former Prime Minister, Joaquim Raphael Branco, in Bissau, capital of Guinea Bissau as the head of the AU’s election observation mission.

The AU also said that its short term observers, who are redeployed in Guinea Bissau on Friday, will cover 9 regions in Guinea Bissau, as they are set to observe the end of campaign and preparations for election day in their areas of deployment.

According to the AU, the redeployment of its election observation mission to Guinea Bissau is in line with “the AU’s mandate of promoting and deepening democracy on the continent, as enshrined in relevant instruments of the continental body.”

On Nov. 27, the National Election Commission of Guinea-Bissau disclosed that the presidential election run-off is to take place on Dec. 29, as the country’s two former prime ministers – namely Domingos Simoes Pereira and Umaro Sissoco Embalo – who received 40.13 per cent and 27.65 per cent of the votes respectively in the first round of voting, will compete for the presidency. (Xinhua/NAN)