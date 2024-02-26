We’ll not rest until we bring succour to Nigerians – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says the administration will continue to put in place measures to bring succour to Nigerians.

At a tripartite meeting with governors and business people in Abuja on Sunday, Tinubu said that all options would be explored to resolve the nation’s socio-economic challenges.

The President met with Governors Charles Soludo of Anambra and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Tony Elumelu and Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.

At the meeting, Tinubu said that government was ready to rub mind with all stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the current situation in the country.

”Let’s look at what we’re doing right and what we’re doing wrong to bring life back to the economy. Like I said, many times, the people of this country are only the people who we have to please.

”We are very much concerned from students to mothers and fathers, farmers, the traders and realising that everyone of us will have to fetch water from the same well. ⁣

⁣

”We’re looking for additional efforts that might help the downtrodden Nigerians and we will provide that hope and reassurance that economic recovery is on its way.

⁣

⁣

”We are not saying that we have all the answers. But we will not be blamed for not trying.

”We assure Nigerians that we will do our best to get our marshal plans in place and fashion out the best economic future for this country,” he said.

Soludo also said that the meeting allowed for cross fertilisation of ideas on the state of the economy and the way forward, adding that every Nigerian need to contribute to its growth.

”We have all the potentials and we have all that it takes to make Nigeria ride through these turbulent times and put the economy back on a sustainable growth.

”I think there is unity of purpose, determination, the sense of patriotism and determination by all to make it happen and by the special grace of God, it’s now the execution, execution execution,” he said.

The governor of Ogun said that all governors have resolved to join hands with the President to provide the necessary intervention to cushion the effect of the administration’s reforms.

Dapo assured Nigerians that government at all tiers would not leave them alone in this trying period, adding that better times are in the offering shortly.

”In my state and in other states, we are bringing in rice, we’re bringing food items and we’re selling at rates that can be obtained before the downslide of the Naira.”

Dangote, after the meeting, also disclosed that the committee deliberated on issues concerning the economy, food security, security and job creation.

He expressed the confidence that Nigeria and Nigerians have the potential to be great once again, adding that the nation is on the path of transformation.

Rabiu, who is the Chairman of the BUA Group, said that the meeting dwelt on issues about the foreign exchange rate and how to bring it down.

”We discussed on how to bring the foreign exchange rate down because we all know that what is happening as regards the foreign exchange is artificial, it is manipulative and thank God the CBN is doing quite a lot.”

Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, said that the various discussions and solutions would reshape the country, alleviate poverty, create employment and put food on the tables of Nigerians.

Ajayi-Kadir of the Manufacturing Association of Nigerian, said that the private sector was looking forward to the implementation of the decisions taken at the meeting.

”The issues surrounding foreign exchange, insecurity and general operating environment were discussed and we received the assurances of Mr. President that very soon we are going to start to see some major changes.

”I think in the advisory committee that has been formed, the private sector will play a very significant role, and Nigerians, going forward should be hopeful that we are having solutions to the challenges that we have,” he said. (NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz