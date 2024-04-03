We’ll not let you down, political appointees assure Bauchi Gov.

Some political appointees in the education Sector in Bauchi State have assured Gov. Bala Mohammed that they will not let him down in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

They gave the assurance in Bauchi on Wednesday on the occasion of the inauguration of the reconstituted chairmen and members of boards and agencies under the Ministry of Education.



Speaking of behalf of the appointees, Alh. Adamu Duguri, who was appointed as Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, also promised that they would be responsible, accountable and put in their best.



“The governor has put a trust in us and I’m sure that we will excel.

“In the process of doing our jobs, there will be ups and downs because we are humans. Not only that, there are observers around that feel they know better.

“We will not let you down In-Sha-Allah. We will be accountable, as responsibilities come with accountability.



“On behalf of the newly-appointed, we want to thank the governor and his government for giving us a chance and this chance will be fully utilised so that Bauchi State will excel,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Jamila Dahiru, said that the state government had convened a State Education Summit where critical stakeholders within and outside the state deliberated and proffered solutions on how best to change the narratives of education.



“The state government, through the ministry, is already working assiduously towards the implementation of all the recommendations arrived at, aimed at improving access to quality education service delivery.

“Your careful selection and appointment by His Excellency to form the management team of the various boards and agencies therefore is not a mere coincidence.

“I believe it was done based on your track records of hard work, commitment, industry and the fashion you have shown to support him to move the education sector to greater heights,” she said.

The commissioner urged them to put in their best by justifying the confidence reposed in them by the state government.

The newly-appointed chairmen and board members present at the occasion included: those of Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board, Bauchi State Special Schools Management Board, Bauchi State Agency for Mass Education, Bauchi State Agency for Nomadic Education and Bauchi State Library Board. (NAN)

By Olaide Ayinde