We’ll not fight aimlessly as opposition party – Fayose

By Ismail Abdulaziz

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, has said that members of the opposition parties in Nigeria would not fight just for the sake of it.

At a briefing after meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Thursday in Abuja, he said opposition parties would not constitute themselves into armies of counter production to national development.

Fayose said that the development and sustaining of Nigeria should not be left in the hands of one man or party.

“I am still a member of the People’s Democratic Party, and I will never leave it for anything. However, I have to give credit to whom it is due.

“I came to see the president to commend him for the giant strides he has taken so far. This is a man that has shown a clear vision for the country and we all need to support him to achieve these lofty dreams.

“People like me and Wike and the G5 governors are ready to support any president that shows capacity to lead the country.

“And really, we need not be in any political party or even in government to contribute our quota to the country,” he said.

Fayose therefore urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of moving forward after election and the campaign period for the betterment of citizens.

“Now is the time for national development and nation building; we should not miss this opportunity of supporting and cooperating with a president that can deliver,” he added.

He said that at no time has he spoken against the policies of Tinubu even when he was a governor in Lagos state.

Fayose said Tinubu had always shown character in leadership and is an inspiration for budding and experienced politicians.

“I am assuring you that I am not a praise singer. At my age, I should be able to look anybody in the face and tell them the truth. If Tinubu failed to keep to his promises, we will keep him, too, on his toes.”

On fuel subsidy removal, Fayose said that the decision was the most apt at this time, noting that that was why all top Presidential candidates in the 2023 election pledged to remove it when elected. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

