We’ll not condone any act of corruption in Kogi Primary Healthcare – Govt.

The Kogi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (KSPHCDA) has warned its officers against indulging in any acts of corruption that could jeopardise effective healthcare delivery at the grassroots in the state.

The agency’s Executive Director, Dr Abubakar Yakubu, gave the warning at a training programme organised for Heads of Departments, Account and Programme officers of the agency on Thursday in Lokoja.

Addressing the participants, Yakubu emphasised his commitment to zero tolerance to any act of corruption, misappropriation or mismanagement of funds in the agency.

”I will not condone any act of corruption and I will not spare anybody who will get himself or herself involved in such an act,”he said.

He said that the training was very important to the agency, noting that Account officers from the 21 local government areas of the state were trained on Wednesday.

”Today, we are training our own state account officers including the programme officers, who will handle funds.

”So, it is very important to come together to play all our cards and put them on the table so that everybody will see our policy direction.

”This is how we intend to achieve our objectives, and then we are not going accept any seemingly act of corruption.

”We are here to train ourselves so that nobody will be found wanting in his or her line of duty,” he said.

He also warned that he would not hesitate to handover any erring officer to the relevant security agencues for prosecution.

He stressed that the training would enhance the effective implementation and fund management of the state’s Primary Healthcare Under One Roof (PHCUOR).

The Resource Person, Mr Precious Ayobami, told the participants that there was the need to always retire any expended fund as quickly as possible without hesitation.

Ayobami called for an effective collaboration from the various departments in the agency to ensure proper accountability. (NAN)

