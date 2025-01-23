We’ll not compromise your welfare, Tinubu assures soldiers

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, assured officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army that their welfare would not be compromised

By Sumaila Ogbaje

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, assured officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army that their welfare would not be compromised.

The President gave the assurance at the inauguration of the newly constructed “Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks,” named after him, in Abuja.

He said the barracks project aligned with the federal government’s commitment to enhancing troops’ welfare, including providing adequate office and residential accommodation.

According to him, knowing that the federal government is always ready to meet the needs of troops to fulfill their mandates is essential for winning battles.

“You are our heroes and I thank you for what you have been doing for this country.

“I commend the Chief of Army Staff for his foresight in developing the remarkable barracks for our courageous men and women.

“We appreciate the officers and personnel who contributed in various ways to the timely completion of this project,” said the President.

He said the government would continue to commit resources to improve the welfare of soldiers.

“What you all are doing for us is extremely remarkable, is appreciated and the only way we can show this is a continued support for men and women in our uniform,” he said.

The president commended the leadership of the Nigerian Army for its foresight in initiating and completing the project in record time.

He also commended the late army chief, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, for his impactful contribution to the development of the Nigerian Army.

In his remarks, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), reiterated the army’s commitment to upholding the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and supporting its flourishing democracy.

Oluyede pledged the army’s unflinching support to the Tinubu administration in its effort to improve the country’s socio-economic and security fortune. (NAN)