We’ll not accept double taxation in AMAC – Official

By Ruth Oketunde

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) says it will not accept double taxation of business owners in the council, describing the development as “worrisome and unconstitutional’’.

Mr Yusuf Ahmadu, the Senior Special Assistant on Community Development to AMAC Chairman, said this while briefing newsmen on allegations of double taxation going round in the council.

According to him, it has been alleged that the Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS) in the FCTA, has been collecting mobile advert in AMAC without the knowledge of the officials in charge of tax collection.

Ahmadu said that the development, which had become worrisome, was against the law, adding that “it is the area council that has the sole right to collect tax of this nature.’’

“Based on a recent Supreme Court ruling, no body or establishment has the power to transfer the authority of the area council or power to collect revenue to a third party.

“We therefore call on AMAC residents, especially, mobile advert customers not to pay any money to FCTA Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage, or else they will pay two times.

“The council has constituted a committee that will be going round to check the activities of individuals sabotaging revenue generation,” he said.

He said that the chairman of the council was not taking the issue lightly as strategic stakeholders had been constituted to boost revenue collection in the council. (NAN)