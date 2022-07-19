We’ll mobilise voters to enthrone Tinubu-Shettima presidency in 2023 – Group

An interest group, GYB Network 4 Asiwaju, on Tuesday in Abuja, said it would ensure massive mobilisation of voters across Kogi and beyond to enthrone a Tinubu-Shettima presidency in 2023.

The group’s Coordinator in Kogi, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, who gave the pledge in a statement issued in Abuja, said that it had met with Sen. Kashim Shettima, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice-Presidential candidate.

He said that the visit was to brief Shettima on the group’s activities and plans to ensure victory for APC during the 2023 general elections.

Ametuo pledged the cooperation and support of the group to Sen. Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate and Shettima, his running mate, ahead of the polls.

“Through the support of our principal, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, we paid a solidarity visit to our vice-presidential candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, to congratulate him on his selection and assure him of our support.

“We are particularly excited because Shettima is young, brilliant, resourceful, energetic and a round peg in a round hole, who will bring developmental values to Nigeria,” he said.

Ametuo said that APC in Kogi, under the leadership of Gov. Bello, had been repositioned and strengthened beyond the reach of opposition political parties, hence the assurance of victory for Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket in the state.

“Being a grassroots organisation, we assure Shettima that we will ensure massive mobilisation of real voters from all the nooks and crannies of Kogi to deliver the ticket 100 per cent during the election,” he said.

He lauded the competence, capacity and track records of achievements of Shettima as a former two-term governor of Borno and current senator representing Borno Central in the National Assembly.

Ametuo added that against all odds, the group believed that Shettima was selected based on the principles of integrity, inclusion and continued performances and relevance in Nigerian politics.

He quoted Shettima as expressing happiness with the visit and thanked the leadership of the group for its commitment to APC and its 2023 Tinubu/Shettima presidential project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Ametuo is the group’s Kogi coordinator, the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Murtala Ajaka, is its National Coordinator. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

