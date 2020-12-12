We’ll miss Nda-Isaiah’s incisive poignant contributions to nation building – Sule

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says the late publisher of Leadership newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, would be missed for his incisive and poignant contributions to nation- building.

Sule, who stated this in a statement he personally signed on Saturday in Lafia, also described Nda-Isaiah as a “consummate newsman,” whose death was not only a loss to the media industry but the country at large.

The governor said he received the news of the death of the publisher with a shock.

“This death is a great loss that has robbed us of a consummate news man whose patriotism and love for a better Nigeria is not in doubt.

” His incisive and poignant contributions to national discourse will be greatly missed.

“He was resolute, a man of conviction and a dependable ally.

“I, on behalf of the government and people of Nasarawa state, condole with the family members of the deceased, the staff and management of the Leadership Group as well as friends and associates of the late NDA-Isaiah,” Sule said. (NAN)