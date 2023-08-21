We’ll lift 136million Nigerians out of poverty, says Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Edu

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Better Edu has assured that the ministry would work to actualize the vision of lifting 136million Nigerians out of poverty in line with the vision of President Bola Tinubu.

The newly sworn-in Minister who assumed office on Monday decried the fact that over 7 million Nigerians live in excruciating poverty and on less than a dollar per day.

She said the President’s heart was filled with compassion for Nigerians, and has therefore made the Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Ministry his flagship to drive his poverty alleviation agenda in the country.

She said,”A lot of people in Nigeria are living under one dollar a day. So, we will be bringing a lot of things, we will be bringing innovations. We will do everything possible to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty. I will do my best to ensure that we have one of the best ministry in Nigeria.

“We will do our best to see that we can meet all the needs of those who are affected by humanitarian crises.

“There are 136 million poor Nigerians, this is alarming. We have over 7million extremely poor Nigerians. There’s a reason why the ministry was renamed to refocus us back. We need to bring smiles back to the faces of Nigerians.

“Therefore, we need synergy, we need innovation, we need speed to reach 136 million Nigerians. Our President Bola Tinubu will bring on board people that will implement people centered programmes.”

The Minister also promised to create 10 million jobs from the ministry as part of effort to alleviate poverty in Nigeria.”We will be creating 10 million jobs from the ministry. We will be creating opportunities for Nigerians,” she said.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Nasir Gwarzo expressed delight that the new Minister had come onboard to take the ministry to its next level of achievement.

The Perm Sec. who officially handed over to the Minister expressed confidence that the Minister would deliver on her mandate of alleviating the sufferings of Nigerians.

