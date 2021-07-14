We’ll invest more in health sector – Nasarawa Gov.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, on Wednesday, expressed his administration’s commitment to investing more in health sector to ensure easy access to quality healthcare services to the people of the state.

Sule gave the commitment in Keffi while inaugurating the Universal Health Coverage Intervention Programme.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, the governor said that the programme was supported by the Christian Aid of United Kingdom (UK), in collaboration with Development Governance International Consult.

He said that the importance of health to human and societal development could not be over-emphasised, hence the need for his administration to invest more in the sector.

The governor commended Christian Aid for the intervention, saying that his would further improve the health of the people of the state.

He said that the intervention project was in line with his government’s policy direction to work hard to provide quality and affordable healthcare delivery to the citizenry.

“We have invested so much in the health sector, considering its importance to societal development.

“Our administration will continue to invest more in the sector to improve the health status of the people of the state,” he said.

In their goodwill messages, the Commissioner for Health, Mr Ahmed Yahaya and Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency, Dr Gaza Gwamna, commended the governor for ensuring prompt payment of the state’s counterpart fund.

Also speaking, the Programme Coordinator, Christian Aid, Mr Obele Olochukwu and the Programme Director, Development Governance International Consult, Dr Gafar Alawode, commended the state government for its huge investment in the health sector.

According to them, the investment in the sector has form part of the collaboration with Christian Aid to provide healthcare services to the people, particularly the physically-challenged.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highpoint of the ceremony was the presentation of health insurance identity cards, sponsored by the Christian Aid of the UK, to 420 beneficiaries in Keffi. (NAN)

