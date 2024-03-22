We’ll impound vehicles transporting  human beings with animals – FRSC

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will impound any vehicle found carrying human beings together with animals.

Mr Anthony Uga, FRSC Sector Commander Ogun, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

Uga said the warning became necessary due to the ways drivers now transported human beings together with animals regardless of the obvious consequences.

The sector commander said that the practice resulted to road accident fatality.

He said the FRSC had met with animal dealers at Kara area on Lagos-Ibadan expressway to enlighten them on the dangers.

Uga said that findings by the FRSC showed that most drivers violated the rule without the knowledge of the owners of animals they were transporting, adding that anybody caught would be penalised.

“Anybody caught will be punished and his vehicle impounded,” he said.(NAN)

By Ige Adekunle