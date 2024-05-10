We’ll harness technologies to enhance proficiency of combat arms –COAS

The Chief Of Army Staff,(COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, says the Nigerian Army will harness various technologies to enhance the proficiency of combat arms.

Lagbaja gave the assurance at the closing ceremony of the annual Combat Arms Training week held at Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna State.

The COAS was represented by Maj.-Gen. Sani Muhammad, Chief of Training Army Headquarters.

Lagbaja said with what they have seen on the fire power demonstration and display, the objectives of the Combat Arms Training have been achieved.

He,therefore, said that the combat arms and all other supporting corps would take note of all the experiences of the 2024 CAT week for effective service delivery.

“Those that will require immediate action should be taken accordingly.

”At the Army headquarters, we await the communique that will be released and we will look at it seriously and all areas that require interventions of Army headquarters will be duly addressed.

“It is quite interesting to see the various displays and many innovations that were made,” the COAS said.

Lagbaja reiterated his willingness to support the various innovations that were going on while he thanked the Infantry and Armoured corps Commanders, retired officers and NDA cadets for their displays.

He said, ”All the various papers delivered by erudite resource persons have been noted for implementation accordingly.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the high point of the event was a fire power demonstration by the cadets of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

NAN also reports that this year’s CAT week has the theme “Sound Administration, A Panacea for Improved Combat Arms”.

The event had in attendance Commanders and Commandant of various Army formations.(NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani