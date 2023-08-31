We’ll focus, invest on the blue economy – Badaru

By Deborah Coker

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru, said on Wednesday that the Federal Government was focused on investing in the modernisation of military equipment to guarantee the safety of citizens and foreigners.

Badaru said this in a statement issued by Mrs Victoria Agba-Attah, Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, in his goodwill message at the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference 2023.

The conference had as its theme: “Crafting a Strategic Blueprint for Security and Prosperity”.

He said while investing in the modernisation of military equipment, the government would also pay attention to the blue economy, the unmanned spaces and climate change.

Badaru who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Ibrahim Kana, said that the Nigerian Government through the ministry had invested a lot in providing equipment and platforms to address piracy.

He added that the International Maritime Bureau had declared that Nigeria had recorded less than two to five cases in the gulf of guinea.

According to him, the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Nigeria are responsible for maintaining peace and stability, not just within the black water and the brown water, but deep down into the blue water.

“Indeed the government is redoubling its efforts by providing more platforms like ‘Falcon Eye’ as well as the deep blue project.

“Government has invested huge resources on these projects to address insecurity in not just the Niger Delta but the entire coastal areas of Nigeria,” he said.

Badaru also said that the Nigerian Navy had been active in fighting piracy which had affected the economy of the country, particularly in the maritime area.

He further said that unmanned spaces had significant impact on both the security and economy of the country.

He added that the country would invest in the unmaned spaces through agriculture in order to reduce insecurity in the country.

On Defence and innovation, the minister said that the focus of the National Defence Policy was on modernisation of the Armed Forces.

He noted that the country was developing her local Military Industrial Complex which would ensure innovation and employment as well as fight insecurity.

“With the deployment of modernised military equipment, we will begin to say goodbye to insecurity in Nigeria”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu and Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, represented by Rear Admiral M.K Onubebe were in attendance.

Others in attendance were the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, represented by Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor who is the Chief of Administration, Army and the Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, represented by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Frank Mba.

His Royal Highness Emir of Gumi, Justice Lawan Gummi; Chief Adetunji Adeleye, Commander, Ondo State Security Network (Amotekun) were also among other dignitaries present at the event. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

