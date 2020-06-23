We’ll facilitate takeoff of FCOE, Gidan Madi – Tambuwal

Share the news













Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, has pledged the state government’s total support for the takeoff of the Federal College of Education (FCOE), recently established by the Federal government and sited at Gidan Madi in Tangaza local government area of Sokoto.

The governor gave the assurance when he received the Executive Secretary of the National Council for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Prof. Baffa Muhammad, who led a team to inspect the temporary and permanent sites of college.

Tambuwal who expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the gesture, assured that his administration will give all necessary support to the Federal Government government towards the realization of the College’s takeoff.

Expressing happiness that the federal government committee has visited and selected appropriate permanent and temporary sites, he further pledged that the state government will facilitate the take off of the college, including the payment of compensations where necessary.

He explained that his administration, which gives premium to the development of education in the state, has for the past five years given the education sector a larger percentage of its annual budget.

Tambuwal said apart from the assistance for the takeoff of College, his administration is poised to assist the federal government on any project to be sited by it in any part of the state.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the NCCE, Prof. Muhammad said “if you see a project coming anyway (to any state), it is as a result of the governor’s efforts.”

He thanked the governor for making it possible for the college to be brought to his state, stating that he believes that he will not rest in his oars until a federal polytechnic is brought.

The Executive Secretary expressed satisfaction with the facilities on ground for the takeoff of the college, emphasizing that he is confident that it will come on stream with little more facilities by Oct as directed by Mr President.

“What we have seen is adequate for us to report that things are okay for the commencement of the school,” Prof. Muhammad said.

Related