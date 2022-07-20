We’ll ensure transformational census – NPC

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC), Mr Nasir Isa-Kwarra, on Wednesday assured Nigerians that the 2023 population and housing census would not only be accurate and reliable, but transformational.

Isa-Kwarra, gave the assurance when he visited Igwe Collins Chukwumelu, Traditional ruler of Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra, while monitoring the ongoing trial census in the state.

While appealing to Nigerians to cooperate with the commission to ensure a smooth exercise, he promised zero tolerance to double counting or inflation of figures during the exercise.

“We are working for nobody but for Nigeria and Nigerians. The census is very important to us because in the past 16 years the country has been without actual census.

“We are committed to conducting census that is not only digital, but scientific which will be verifiable. We are not going to give room for any double counting or inflation of figures.

“The 2023 census will be transformational, one that will assist Nigeria to plan better and formulate policies, not just the most populous country in Africa, but most economically advanced,” he said.

Isa-Kwarra urged Nigerians to cooperate and submit themselves for enumeration.

“Having mobilised high technology devices, we expect Nigerians to fully cooperate with us. We do not want anyone to be left behind,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Uzoma Igbonwa, the President-General, Alor Peoples Convention, appreciated the NPC for the visit and promised that the community would give maximum cooperation to ensure a hitch-free and successful exercise. (NAN)

