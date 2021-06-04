We’ll enact laws to improve economy – Obaseki

June 4, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has expressed administration’s readiness to enact laws and strengthen existing ones to improve the ’s economy.

Obaseki said this while addressing participants at the Edo Transition Committee’s engagement with artisans in .

Obaseki assured the artisans that administration was open and accountable to the people of the including tax payers.

He said government had been working to cash payment for tax across the state to minimise corruption.

“As a government, are looking at all the processes of tax collection, will ensure no more cash at hand tax payment, this will help us to check corruption in the system.

are simplifying the tax system in the state to encourage more people to into the tax system. You commit crime in America and go free but not with tax evasion,” he said.

The governor also on the people of the state to ensure they keyed into the tax processes to encourage the government to do more for the people of Edo.

He said if the government could do more with the little from tax, it could also do more more people pay their taxes.

On of the participants, Mr John Ojo, commended the Obaseki-led administration of Edo for achievements so far, adding that the state’s tax policies should be improved upon to block leakages. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,