Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has expressed his administration’s readiness to enact laws and strengthen existing ones to improve the state’s economy.

Obaseki said this while addressing participants at the Edo State Transition Committee’s engagement with artisans on Friday in Benin.

Obaseki assured the artisans that his administration was open and accountable to the people of the state including tax payers.

He said his government had been working to eliminate cash payment for tax across the state to minimise corruption.

“As a government, we are looking at all the processes of tax collection, we will ensure no more cash at hand tax payment, this will help us to check corruption in the system.

“We are simplifying the tax system in the state to encourage more people to key into the tax system. You can commit crime in America and go free but not with tax evasion,” he said.

The governor also called on the people of the state to ensure they keyed into the tax processes to encourage the government to do more for the people of Edo.

He said if the government could do more with the little resources from tax, it could also do more when more people pay their taxes.

On of the participants, Mr John Ojo, commended the Obaseki-led administration of Edo for its achievements so far, adding that the state’s tax policies should be improved upon to block leakages. (NAN)

