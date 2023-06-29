We’ll double our pace at developing Oyo – Makinde

…Appreciates Muslim Ummah for support

By Chimezie Godfrey

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has revealed that his administration will double its pace on the path to attaining sustainable development in the state.

Governor Makinde made this known on Wednesday, while playing host to Muslim leaders in the Government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, who visited him in his house on the occasion of 2023 Ileya festival.

The governor, who appreciated the Muslim community in Oyo State for standing by his administration during Omituntun 1.0, promised to roll out the names of some new appointees very soon.

He said, “First, I want to thank the Almighty for keeping all of us up until this moment; for us to witness another Sallah.

“About three months ago, we were all still out there campaigning and some people tried to sow the seed of division by introducing religion into the politics in Oyo State. But thankfully, they failed as our people did not listen to them, and we have a united Oyo State.

“We are all here celebrating another Sallah. So, I use this opportunity to greet my brothers and sisters of the Islamic faith for standing by this administration and also to wish them many more Sallah.”

While appreciating members of his cabinet for their contributions to the success of his administration during the first term, the governor implored everyone to play their part to make Oyo State better and more united.

He said further: “Our people are expectant and they want us to move as fast as possible and we have started. The House of Assembly, yesterday (on Tuesday), cleared some of our commissioner-nominees.

“The structure of government will start taking shape in days. So, our people should not despair or think we are moving slowly this time around. No, we are not. We will even double our pace.”

Earlier, the PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, thanked the governor for empowering the people of the state and executing laudable projects.

He also lauded him for exemplifying the virtue of Prophet Ibrahim, who kept his vow to Almighty Allah.

Ambassador Arapaja said Governor Makinde kept his promise to the people of Oyo State in his first term. He expressed confidence that he would not deviate from that style in Omituntun 2.0.

The delegation included the Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Muhammed Fadeyi; Member representing Ibadan North-East/South-East Federal Constituency, Hon. Abass Adigun Agboworin; Director-General, Seyi Makinde Campaign Organisation, Chief Bayo Lawal; PDP State Secretary, Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke; PDP State PRO, Engr. Akeem Olatunji; and the PDP State Women Leader, Alhaja Wulemat Ibitoye, among others.

