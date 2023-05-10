We’ll discharge our duty without fear, favour—-says election tribunal Chair

By George Odok

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, Chairman of Election Petition Tribunal in Calabar, has given assurance that the tribunal was prepared to discharge its duties without any fear of favour.

Adeniyi said this on Wednesday during the inaugural sitting of the tribunal in Calabar.

He said that the tribunal would ensure that judgement was delivered in favour of the real winners of the just concluded National and House of Assembly elections in the state.

The Chairman, who spoke in company of other two panel of judges including; Justice Z. U. Modibbo (Member 1) and Justice Eva Okoronkwo (Member 11), sued for cooperation of all parties involved in the tribunal.

Adeniyi stated that the tribunal was not a battle ground, stressing that all the tribunal needed was the cooperation of all to enable the tribunal discharge its duties to the best of its ability.

“The tribunal is not a battle ground and we shall proceed seamlessly and without delay.

“We shall discharge our duties to the best of our abilities and always remain mindful of the oath we took.

“We assure all litigants of a fair trial and we will not entertain any form of interference from any quarter.

“We shall report any attempt to interfere with the tribunal to the security agencies,” he said.

The chairman stated that the tribunal was conscious of time and sought the cooperation of the bar and bench in the discharge of their assignment.

Also speaking, Mr Attah Ochinke, Chairman,

Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Cross River branch,

said that his members would exhibit high professional conduct throughout the period of court proceedings. (NAN)