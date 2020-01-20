We’ll deal with saboteurs, Zamfara governor warnsh

Governor Bello Muhammad, has warned that saboteurs to peace process in the state, will be fished out and dealt with in accordance to the law.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Zailani Bappa on Monday said the Governor handed down the warning when students of Army Command Jaji, paid him courtesy call at the Government House.

“We shall fish out any saboteur to the peace process now in place and deal with such person or group of persons as we will not fold our arms and allow anyone to wind the hands of the clock backwards in our succeeding journey to everlasting peace in Zamfara state”.

Governor Matawalle said that it was evident that a problem such as the one faced by Zamfara state could not be solved by kinetic solutions but by dialogue which has yielded result in the state so far.

He commended the Military for their contributions to the success so far, especially by cooperation g with the state Government in adopting a non violent approach to the problem of banditry in the state.

Matawalle said that his administration has purchased 200 Hilix vans for the security operatives in the state to boost the surveillance and other necessary operations in the state.

Earlier, the leader of the senior Milatary students, Brig General Abdulrahman Kuliya commended the Governor for his foresight in adopting a measure that brought peace to the State.

He said their mission was to expose the over 100 students, some of who are drawn from 12 other African Countries, to practical situations in the course of learning additional tactics, a necessity that has to be done to complete the training.

General Kuliya said it was heart warming even to the Military that we no longer hear gory stories coming from the state.

He then promised that the Military will always support the administration in finding genuine solutions to the problems of banditry in the state.