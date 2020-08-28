We’ll continue to support MNJTF, Buhari assures

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria will continue to provide support for the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) based in N’djamena, Chad Republic.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Friday said the president gave assurance when he received Amb. Mamman Nuhu , Executive Secretary, Lake Chad Basin Commission and Head of Mission, MNJTF.

According to him, Nigeria will continue to provide the support in spite being at what he calls “the low ebb of resources caused by COVID-19 and fallen oil prices,”

President Buhari said despite paucity of resources, security of Nigeria and that of her neighbours must have pride of place, “so I will consult with all the relevant officials, and we will do our best.”

Nuhu had earlier updated the president on the proposed recharge of Lake Chad, which he said was one of the priorities of Lake Chad Basin Commission, “and for which you have great passion”.

He also informed the Nigerian leader that the governments of China and Italy were of great support, and positive action should commence soon.

Nuhu commended countries which had contributed troops to MNJTF, adding, however, that kinetic military approach alone would not eradicate insurgency, and emphasis must also be placed on the root causes, particularly poverty.(NAN)