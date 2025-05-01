We’ll continue to invest in workers for better output – Aiyedatiwa

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has assured workers in the state of adequate investments on their welfare for improved productivity.

By Segun Giwa

Aiyedatiwa stated this on Thursday in Akure at the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration with the theme, “Reclaiming The Civic Space In The Midst of Economic Hardship”.

The governor promised to build an inclusive and equitable workforce in which all cadres and categories of hardworking workers are valued and afforded the respect they deserve.

Ayedatiwa, who said every role, task and contribution of workers matters, noted that his administration had strengthened and expanded the State Contributory Health Scheme to accommodate more beneficiaries and extend the privilege to the informal sector.

“We shall not sacrifice the welfare of our workers on the altar of politics.

“Our administration will always strive, within the limits of its resources, to ensure that workers welfare are given priority consideration.

“We shall build a more inclusive and equitable workforce in which all cadres and categories of diligent, hardworking and loyal workers get their regards as and when due.

“As we celebrate Workers’ Day today, I implore our workers to reflect on the ideals of diligence, patriotism, industry, honesty, integrity, timeliness and professionalism.

“In line with your mantra of ‘don’t deliver short, don’t deliver late’ please endeavour to continue to raise the bar of service delivery.

“Our administration is determined to deliver dividends of good governance to the people of the state and you are a critical part of our delivery chain.

“You must neither lag nor lax. You must be resourceful and be able to prevent waste and leakages. Please, endeavour to upscale revenue generation and do not short-change government.

“On no account should you compromise the integrity of the Public Service. I urge you to continue to justify government’s huge investment in your welfare. I promise, our administration will never let you down,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) in the State, Comrade Ademola Olapade, commended the governor for his inclusive leadership, which continued to inspire hope and progress across the state.

He pledged the union’s continued support for government’s people-focused initiatives, especially those benefiting civil servants.

Olapade thanked the governor for prioritising workers’ welfare through the approval of the new minimum wage, 2024 promotions, and the recruitment of over 2,000 teachers.

Also, the Chairman Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Ondo State Council, Comrade Clement Fatuase, praised Aiyedatiwa for his unwavering support for workers in the state.

The Head of Service, Mr Bayo Philip, encouraged workers to give their best, assuring them of the government’s genuine commitment to their welfare and well-being. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)