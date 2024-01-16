We’ll continue Buhari’s developmental strides, says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday said that the Federal Government would continue with the various developmental strides of the past APC-led administration.

He said this at the public presentation of books on the former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in Abuja.

“Our administration will continue to work , from where President Buhari stopped, to make our country better, create a vibrant economy and secure the environment to bring more prosperity to our people.

“It will be said glowingly of President Buhari that in his eight turbulent years, marked by acute shortage of revenue, COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the global economy for almost two years, his administration embarked on the most ambitious infrastructural renewal for the country,” he said.

Tinubu said that the transportation roadmap of Buhari administration was a laudable project, adding that the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway would be completed by the administration.

He also said that the task of eliminating elements of darkness that forment trouble in the country would be sustained, adding that Buhari had done the best in the situation.

“I must say the job of securing every inch of our country is yet to be finished. My government will stamp out the remaining vestiges of Boko Haram, Ansaru, banditry and kidnapping gangs. We won’t rest until every agent of darkness is completely rooted out.

“President Buhari assumed office at a very difficult period of our national life when the economy was spiralling into recession and Boko Haram had taken over swaths of our territory in North East.

“At a point it appeared even Abuja, the seat of government would fall into the hands of Boko Haram with the bombing of the UN Building, Banex Plaza, Nyanya and other locations within the Federal Capital Territory.”

He commended Buhari for his dedication and service to the nation over time, stressing that the books were appropriate record of his service.

“The authors of the books we are here to present to the public have done justice to the essential Muhammadu Buhari, especially on his tenure and legacy as the 15th President of Nigeria,” he said.

Tinubu commended Buhari for keeping to his pledge of not interfering in the affairs of the current administration, saying this marked him out as a true democrat.

“Whatever unresolved challenges faced by President Buhari in his eight years, our administration will endeavour to resolve them. As I said during the campaigns, I inherited all his assets and liabilities.”(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

