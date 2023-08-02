We’ll collaborate for our citizens’ benefits, says Tinubu at Benin independence anniversary

By Ismail Abdulaziz

Abuja. Aug. 2, 2023(NAN) President Bola Tinubu has said that Nigeria and Benin Republic would collaborate to explore their culture, history and demography for the benefit of the citizens.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy on Tuesday.

The president was speaking at a rare invitation as a Special Guest at the 63rd Independence anniversary of Republic of Benin.

Tinubu, who was invited by President Patrice Talon, noted that the proximity of the two countries, and similarity in economy, and outlook on development, makes it compulsory to collectively pursue same goal of growth.

“Nigeria and Benin Republic are conjoined twins. We are joined from one stomach. In every aspect, we are one and we share much in common,’’ he said, during an interaction with journalists.

The president said the vision of political and economic stability of Nigeria and Benin can only be realized by working together, assuring that the partnership would be strengthened and upscaled at various levels.

Tinubu thanked Talon for the honor, and for also inviting six Nigerian governors, who graced the occasion.

The governors are: Ogun, Dapo Abiodun; Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Oyo, Seyi Makinde; Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq; Kebbi, Nasir Idris, and Niger, Mohammed Bago.

In his remarks, Talon said the historic invitation of having another leader at the country’s independence celebration was to show high respect for Tinubu, following his track record of providing leadership in Nigeria, and the West Coast.

“I want to really appreciate President Tinubu for honouring our invitation to participate in our 63rd anniversary.

“It is not a normal practice to invite a foreign leader for independence celebration, but this signals the constructive and positive relationship we have enjoyed, and more benefits to come,’’ Tallon added.

Apart from the shared border, Talon noted that Nigeria and Benin have stayed together over many years as a family, and the good relationship should be encouraged among citizens.

Tinubu returned to Nigeria after the Independence event.

He is expected to participate at the high level meeting of the ruling All Progressive Congress holding between Aug. 2 and Aug. 3.(NAN)

