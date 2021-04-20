We’ll build up on NSF showing, Oyo wrestling coach says

April 20, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Sunday Sanni of Oyo State Wrestling Association (OSWA) on Tuesday assured that the association would build upon the skills exhibited its wrestlers at the just-concluded National Sports Festival (NSF).

Sanni, who is OSWA’s Head Coach, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan they would intensify more efforts to improve the wrestlers’ skills for subsequent local and international competitions.

“We are coming up gradually and we all know that having a crop of talented champions takes time. We keep working holistically to have a formidable set of champions,” he said.

The coach said the state’s wrestles would need different training techniques and approach to bring out the best in them.

“For some, we be working on their stamina and endurance, for some it be strength and power work, and some just need adjustment in order to get the right frame of ,” he said.

Sanni pointed out that wrestling at the NSF in Benin witnessed a new crop of wrestlers, which he said a good development.

“Wrestling is rebranding itself with the of new and potential champions. The games showed many old wrestlers retiring competitive wrestling.

“The standard of wrestling keeps hitting the ceiling in Nigeria and the propensity is still very high and that’s highly commendable. Over time, I it even be better what we are celebrating today.”

NAN reports that Oyo State represented eight wrestlers and they all won medals —- one gold, two silver and five silver.

The gold medalist Stephen Akintewe (61kg), the silver medalists were Christianah Ogunsanya (50kg) and Esther Asaolu (55kg).

The bronze medalists were: Tope Adebayo (65kg), Boluwaji Akinniwesi (59kg), Oluwafemi Jackson (79kg), Favour Bankole (59kg) and Ikechukwu Johnson (60kg).(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,