We’ll  bring  South-East to the centre, Benjamin Kalu assures

By Danlami Nmodu

A Federal lawmaker who has been endorsed by the All Progressives Congress ,APC as next Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu has assured that he and his colleagues will bring the South East back to the centre of activities in Nigeria.

Kalu spoke in reaction to question of the need to cement Nigeria’s unity after APC government has been accused of polarising Nigeria

The lawmaker assured Nigerians that he was ready for the task ahead.Kalu said he worked working assidously along with others to build a robust, sensitive 9th National Assembly

When reminded that he may be the face of the South-East at the top echelon of power at the Federal level, he said he was ready for the task once elected as Deputy Speaker.

“I can assure you that we are bringing South East to the centre.We are going to use it and bring our brothers who are agitating to the centre,” Kalu said.

He added, “The youths on the street who are agitating will see a fellow youth who is piloting the affairs of the nation in this capacity.They will see us display spirit of efficiency and excellence and that will encourage them to believe more in Nigeria.This is what these young once are looking for…

While addressing top editors and publishers earlier, he unveiled the driving force behind the vision of the incoming leadership. He called it Joint Task which he said “is a colloration of various political parties coming together to approach issues affecting Nigeria from from their different political ideology, because to provide solution to the hydra headed needs of Nigerians at all times, you need to have periscopic view on issues, policy direction, legislative policy, ..to have a colloration that is not just tied down to one political ideology

“The solution might come from a minority party that has a better approach, better strategy, better policy architecture that will deliver the expected outcome for our country.

“So we came with this idea and said it is a joint task for nation building.And if you are going to build a nation, all hands must be on deck.Bring your brick, I bring my brick.The colour of your brick might be yellow like of the political parties.It might be green.It might be red, it might be blue, but that is also reflecting the beauty of our diversity, a diversity sensitive organisation…

“That is not ignoring the principles of checks and balances as well as the expectation of separation of powers”, he noted

However, he said “The relationship with executive should be a joint task.We should not isolate the legislature from the executive and the judiciary in the effort to build a nation.But we should go with the understanding that it is a joint task between the executive, the legislature and the judiciary in building a beautiful nation .So the national objectives set by the executive should be the national objective.

Asked whether he prepared for the burden of cementing the nation after polarising years, he said , “Oh yes, I studied politics..and I can confidently inform you that Iam above 50 years.My mates are presidents of countries around the world.Give me the office of the president today, I will run it and I will bring cohesion in this country.Give me the office of the president, highest office of the land, I will bring the diversity, sensitivity in leadership that will make you forget that you are an Igbo man and that you are Hausa and you are Yoruba man but you are a Nigerian.And that is what Nigeria need s now.

According to Kalu, “We are tired of all this coloration that separates us from the whole. My brother in the south east is my brother, my brother in the north is mybrither. My brother in the west is my brother.My brother in the east is my brother.That is the mentality of my generation..

“Iam more than ready to hold my region.But beyond my region, being the deputy speaker is not for south east alone