We’ll blacklist institutions that present unqualified graduates – NYSC warns

By Tina George, Minna

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuiabu Ibrahim has threatened to blacklist and publish names tertiary institutions that continue to include names of unqualified persons in their data.

According to the Director-General, the scourge of these practices seemed to continue unabated in the country.

He observed that it is a deliberate attempt to threaten the credibility of the process.

Speaking at the 2019 Batch ‘C’ pre-mobilization workshop held in Minna, Niger state, Ibrahim revealed that some Corps producing institutions in Nigeria still engaged in the sale of Degree/HND certificates and statement of results to unqualified persons in a bid to smuggle them into being mobilized for NYSC.

“It has been observed that names of unqualified persons are included in the Senate/Academic Board approved list uploaded in the NYSC Registration Portal by some Corps Producing Institutions.

“This is worrisome as it amounts to a betrayal of trust or gross negligence which will not be tolerated under my watch.

“It is unfathomable that some of the affected institutions will claim that they only discovered such infractions at the point of printing the hard copies of their uploaded data.

“It is a known fact that one can only print out data inputted into the computer, hence the claim of ignorance of how strange names entered the Senate approved lists is unfounded.

“Let me want that we shall not hesitate to blacklist and publish in the National dailies, any Corps Producing Institution which continues to include names of unqualified persons in their uploaded data,” he said.

He disclosed that in the last orientation exercise, 95 persons posing as graduates from both Nigerian and foreign universities were arrested with fake credentials.

“In the past orientation exercise, we apprehended 65 fake graduates from one of the universities in Nigeria while 30 were arrested from other West African universities. We handed them over to the police.”

He stated that this attempt is threatening the credibility of the NYSC mobilization process adding that the action has grave implications for the socio-economic development of the country.

The Director-General further warned foreign universities that the NYSC will no longer be a dumping ground for people who are not qualified.

He warned unqualified persons not to present themselves for the upcoming Batch ‘C’ orientation exercise stating that the Agency is set and ready for them.

“We appeal that those with forged certificates should not make themselves available for the Batch ‘C’ orientation exercise as what awaits them would be unquantifiable.”

In her address, the Deputy Director of Mobilization, Mrs. Veronica Ango said that the deliberate enlistment of overaged and part-time graduates and mobilization of graduates of unapproved courses by cross-matching them with approved departments remain unabated in Nigeria universities.

She added that the NYSC will start employing the full weight of the law on all cases of infraction and misconduct stressing that such indiscipline will no longer be tolerated.

She said the workshop which heralds the mobilization process of the service year is aimed at reviewing the challenges of the precious mobilization and explore strategies with a view to preferring solutions to the challenges.