We’ll be steadfast in our support for united Cameroun – Buhari

July 13, 2021



President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will offer the best support possible to ensure that the Republic of Cameroon remains an indivisible country.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’ a statement, said Buhari stated this when he received Mr Felix Mbayu, a from President Paul Biya of Cameroon the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

According to Buhari, Nigeria and Cameroon share historical ties and common borders, which make imperative for the two countries to look out for each other’ well-being.

He said: “That was why when I first came to office 2015, I immediately visited all our neighbours, we are clear about the value of good neighbourliness.

“You will have problems if your neighbours cultivated. And our relationship with Cameroon had been clear since when I was serving in the military.

“The country offered us needed support during our Civil War.’’

The president maintained that Nigeria was acutely aware of the separatist agitation by the Ambazonian movement, saying that was in the interest of Nigeria “to ensure that Cameroon is stable, and we will be steadfast in our support for you.” 

Mbayu, who is also Minister Delegate in Charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, said President Biya was happy with the role Nigeria was playing in Africa.

According to him, Nigeria and Cameroun share not just borders and historical ties, but also common challenges.

“These challenges border on security specially, and is incumbent on us both to find common solutions,” he added.

He said Biya looked to a situation in which territory would not be available for the Ambazonian movement to destabilize Cameroon, “as some people are taking advantage of some crises in the two English speaking parts of Cameroon to break the country apart.”

He also congratulated Nigeria on the recent arrest and repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of (IPOB) through collaboration of national security agencies and INTERPOL. (NAN)

