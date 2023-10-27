We’ll be fair to Plateau workers, says Mutfwang

By Polycarp Auta

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau says his administration will be fair and prioritise the welfare of workers in the state.

The governor said this at the opening of the 46th National Executive Council Meeting (NEC) of the Nigeria Union of Public Service Reportorial Secretarial, Data Processors and Allied Workers (NUPSRAW), on Thursday in Jos.

Mutfwang, represented by the Mrs Rauta Dakok, the Head of the Civil Service (HoS) of the state, promised to introduce friendly policies and programmes that would better the lots of its workers.

”My government is workers’ friendly and we will not relent until we make our workers more productive through various welfare packages.

”When we came on board, we met our civil servants on strike, but through the understanding of the various labour unions, we were able to resolve the issues and they returned to work.

”We have beautiful welfare packages for our workers that will propel professionalism and result oriented civil service in the state,”he said.

The governor also promised to run an all-inclusive government, devoid of political, religious or ethnic affiliations.

He also promised to make Plateau a safe haven for all to prosper, insisting that those who want to return the state to its dark days would be put to shame.

Earlier, the National President of NUPSRAW, Roselyn Uba- Anarah, commended the state government for its determination to prioritise the welfare of its workers.

She explained that NUPSRAW had contributed immensely toward the growth and development of the civil service in the nation.

She added that the NEC meeting would afford delegates to brainstorm on modern ways of improving service delivery and a result oriented civil service.

Highlights of the event were goodwill messages from Mr Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other affiliate unions.(NAN)

