We’ll assist NTA Abakaliki work effectively – Nwifuru

By Uchenna Ugwu



Gov Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, has expressed satisfaction over the level of professionalism displayed by staff of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in Abakaliki, in spite of challenges.

Nwifuru made the remarks on Friday when the management team of the station paid him a courtesy call in Abakaliki.

He said despite the challenges facing the organisation, its staff were performing very well.

He assured the station of more support for a comprehensive up-to-date, coverage and effective service delivery.

He directed that the state ministries of information and orientation, internal security, housing and estate and power should deal with the challenges facing the organization.

“We must make the station work. Essence of government is to provide security to protect lives and property.

“Continue your good works and do everything within your reach for the good of the station and the people of Ebonyi.

“The state government will come to your aid based on our capacity after looking at the challenges critically,” Nwifuru said.

Earlier speaking, Mr Anthony Kwubeghari, the General Manager of NTA Abakaliki, commended the governor over his victory at the polls and the transformative programmes ongoing in the state.

Kwubeghari pleaded for support from the governor to enable the station project activities and programmes of the state government efficiently. (NAN)

